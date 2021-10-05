Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
NJ Man Arrested For Groping Woman In ShopRite, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Bayonne ShopRite
Bayonne ShopRite Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 20-year-old Jersey City man was arrested for groping a woman in a Bayonne supermarket, authorities said.

Akila N. Labib approached a woman in the ShopRite on Avenue C and grabbed her butt around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The woman was able to scare the man away, causing him to flee toward the exit, where an officer was able to apprehend him, Amato said.

An investigation identified Labib as the actor, and he was charged with aggravated sexual assault, authorities said.

