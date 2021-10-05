NJ Man Arrested For Groping Woman In ShopRite, Police Say

A 20-year-old Jersey City man was arrested for groping a woman in a Bayonne supermarket, authorities said.

Akila N. Labib approached a woman in the ShopRite on Avenue C and grabbed her butt around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

The woman was able to scare the man away, causing him to flee toward the exit, where an officer was able to apprehend him, Amato said.

An investigation identified Labib as the actor, and he was charged with aggravated sexual assault, authorities said.

