Newark Man Wildly Swings Machete Walking Hoboken Streets, Police Say

A man from Newark was arrested after police found him swinging a machete over his head while walking Hoboken streets, authorities said.

A 911 caller reported a man, later identified as Razhem Smith, 36, who brandished the weapon near the PATH Station and Hudson Place around 3 p.m. Sunday, Hoboken police said.

Another call came in about 15 minutes later for a man matching the same description using a machete to chop a tree near Third Avenue and Washington Street, police said.

A third call came in minutes later for a man swinging a machete in the air on Newark Street near New York Sports Club, according to police.

Detective Edward Lepre was a block away and responded, as the caller directed him toward Court Street, the report says.

Lepre approached Smith on foot with his weapon drawn and watched as he was walked southbound on Court Street behind the New York Sports Club, with a man later identified as 32-year-old Jamar Cobb, of Brooklyn -- swinging the machete over his head, police say.

Lepre approached Smith and Cobb from behind, ordering Smith to drop the machete. Smith threw the knife over a nearby fence, as both men placed their hands in the air and were ordered to their knees, according to authorities.

Several other officers arrived for backup, and Smith was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, weapon possession and more. Cobb was charged with drug possession for marijuana, authorities said.

The weapon was retrieved and secured by police.

A search of Smith turned up drug paraphernalia, and Cobb was found to be in possession of marijuana, authorities said.

Smith was being held in the Hudson County Jail as of Monday while Cobb was released pending a court date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.