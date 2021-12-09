Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
New Tactic To Combat Vehicle Theft Pays In Hudson County

Joe Gomez
Brayan Donosoyanez
Brayan Donosoyanez Photo Credit: Secaucus Police

A Bronx man was arrested in Hudson County for driving a stolen car, authorities said.

Brayan Donosoyanez, 27, was stopped at Columbia Avenue in North Bergen after police randomly checked the Texas Temporary Registration on the vehicle he was driving and determined it was stolen, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

The arrest was part of a new strategy to combat vehicle theft in the region, the chief said. 

"I hold true to my previous statement: in response to an increase in motor vehicle thefts statewide, Secaucus Police Officers will remain vigilant and proactively patrol our Town," Miller said.

Donosoyanez, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property. He was also found to have an active warrant from Woodbridge with $1,000.00 bail and was lodged in the Hudson County Jail. 

