Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Snapchat Threats By Bergen County Boy, 13, Prompt Searches Of School, Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

MURDER: Man Gunned Down In Jersey City Restaurant

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
600 Communipaw
600 Communipaw Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was shot and killed in a Jersey City eatery Thursday around lunchtime, according to sources and developing reports.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head around noon at 600 Communipaw Ave., which comes up on Google Maps as an empanada shop, Daily Voice has learned.

The gunman apparently got into a car and fled the scene onto JFK, sources say. They apparently led authorities to Newark and into a foot pursuit, developing reports say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.