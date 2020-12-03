Motorcyclist Killed In Jersey City Crash

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car carrier Wednesday in Jersey City, authorities said.
The unidentified rider crashed into the carrier on the northbound side of Routes 1&9 near North Street just after 10:15 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 10:35 p.m.
No summonses had been issued as of Thursday morning.
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is investigating.
Earlier this week, a 29-year-old Stamford woman got out of her car and was fatally struck by two passing cars on Routes 1&9 in Newark.
