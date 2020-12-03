Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Killed In Jersey City Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jersey City Routes 1&9 near North Street.
Jersey City Routes 1&9 near North Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a car carrier Wednesday in Jersey City, authorities said.

The unidentified rider crashed into the carrier on the northbound side of Routes 1&9 near North Street just after 10:15 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 10:35 p.m.

No summonses had been issued as of Thursday morning.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is investigating.

Earlier this week, a 29-year-old Stamford woman got out of her car and was fatally struck by two passing cars on Routes 1&9 in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.