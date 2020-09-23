Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Motorcyclist Ejected Off Jersey City Bridge, Killed

Cecilia Levine
Jersey City firefighters and police responded to 14th Street near the approach to the Holland Tunnel around 4:25 p.m., City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A motorcyclist was killed after being ejected from his bike and thrown off a bridge in Jersey City over the weekend.

Jersey City firefighters and police responded to 14th Street near the approach to the Holland Tunnel around 4:25 p.m. Sunday, City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The motorcyclist had apparently been ejected over the bridge and landed 25 feet below it, behind Monmouth Street and under the NJ Turnpike extension ramp, reports show.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

