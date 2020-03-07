Contact Us
Mother, Infant Freed From Overturned SUV Steps From Hoboken Firehouse

Jerry DeMarco
Hoboken firefighters stabilize the vehicle while extricating the mother and daughter.
Hoboken firefighters stabilize the vehicle while extricating the mother and daughter. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Hoboken firefighters freed a mother and her infant child after their SUV rolled and hit two parked vehicles up the street from a firehouse Saturday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the 8th Street crash outside Hoboken High School just off Clinton Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters ran the 100 or so feet from their corner firehouse.

The mother and child were taken to Jersey City Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered serious.A flatbed truck removed the vehicle.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Hoboken's bravest ran the 100 or so feet from their firehouse.

Boyd A. Loving

At the scene of Saturday's crash on 8th Street in Hoboken.

Boyd A. Loving

