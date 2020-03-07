Mother, Infant Freed From Overturned SUV Steps From Hoboken Firehouse

Hoboken firefighters freed a mother and her infant child after their SUV rolled and hit two parked vehicles up the street from a firehouse Saturday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and EMS responded to the 8th Street crash outside Hoboken High School just off Clinton Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters ran the 100 or so feet from their corner firehouse.

The mother and child were taken to Jersey City Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered serious.A flatbed truck removed the vehicle.

