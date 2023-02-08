Missing Woman Found Dead In Shallow Grave In Kearny: Prosecutor

A 33-year-old Jersey City woman reported missing Monday, Feb. 6 has been found dead, authorities said.

Luz Hernandez's body was found in "what appeared to be a shallow grave" in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny, around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The death is considered suspicious. The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

