Men, One's Mom Charged After Failed Jersey City Home Invasion: Police

Two men and one of their moms are facing a slew of charges after a failed attempt at an armed home invasion in Jersey City, authorities said.
Earl Austin and Loena Maynard, both 31, went into a home on New Heckman Drive holding a handgun asking for money around 10:10 p.m. on Monday, March 13, police said.
When confronted by one of the residents, they fled. Police captured Maynard, Austin and Austin's mom, Malissa Austin, 53, following the incident, authorities said. Two handguns were recovered.
Austin was charged with:
Maynard was charged with:
Malissa Austin was charged with conspiracy.
