Massive Hoboken Fight Injures Officer, Lands Two In Custody

Police from across Hudson County descended on Hoboken on Tuesday, April 11, as a fight attracted a large crowd, leaving one officer injured and two people arrested.

Hoboken police were called to 510 Jackson St. after receiving a report of a report of people fighting, officers said. Upon arrival, officers saw Melissa Walker 37-year-old Hoboken resident punch a woman in the face multiple times, police said. As police attempted to break up the altercation, Rocky Walker, a 42-year-old Hoboken resident and Melissa's cousin, was attempting to pull police off Melissa, officers said.

A massive crowd began to gather at the scene, prompting police to call for backup, officers said. Officers from Union City, Port Authority, Secaucus, West New York, North Bergen, Stevens Institute of Technology, New Jersey Transit Police and the Hudson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and restored order, police said.

A police officer was treated by EMS for leg pain, police said. The Walker cousins were both charged with disorderly conduct. Ricky was also charged with resisting arrest while Melissa was hit with a simple assault charge. Both were issued summonses and released from custody, police said.

