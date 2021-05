A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed multiple times Sunday in Jersey City, initial reports say.

The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. at Bostwick Avenue and MLK Drive, initial reports say.

The victim apparently had two stab wounds to the back and two to the left arm.

Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

