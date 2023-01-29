Man Stabbed Dead At Jersey City Light Rail Station: Prosecutor

A 49-year-old man was stabbed dead at a Jersey City Light Rail Station Friday night, authorities said.

City resident Kenneth Brown was found with a stab wound to his upper body around 11:35 p.m. on the platform of the Danforth Avenue Light Rail Station, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests had been made as of 1 p.m.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the NJ Transit Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

