Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Sites

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Stabbed Dead At Jersey City Light Rail Station: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Danforth Avenue Light Rail Station,
Danforth Avenue Light Rail Station, Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 49-year-old man was stabbed dead at a Jersey City Light Rail Station Friday night, authorities said.

City resident Kenneth Brown was found with a stab wound to his upper body around 11:35 p.m. on the platform of the  Danforth Avenue Light Rail Station, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. No arrests had been made as of 1 p.m.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the NJ Transit Police Department are actively investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.