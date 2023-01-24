Man Kills Wife In Jersey City, Flees To Pennsylvania: Prosecutor

A Jersey City man shot dead his schoolteacher wife and fled to Pennsylvania, authorities believe.

Lucas Cooper, 39, is being held in Bethlehem, PA, on charges of murder, weapon possession, and child endangerment, said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez in a statement Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Jersey City police were dispatched to Cooper's home on the 300 block of Bergen Avenue at 7 a.m. on Tuesday for a reported shooting in progress, officials said.

There, they found 35-year-old Temara King suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was rushed to the hospital where medical staff pronounced her dead about an hour after the shooting, at 8:06 a.m.

King was a teacher at Public School Number 5 on Merseles Street, according to NBC New York. Sources told the outlet that King's own 14-year-old daughter called 911 and claimed that her dad had shot her mom.

Cooper was taken into police custody in Bethlehem sometime on Tuesday, though Pennsylvania court records for his arrest and presumed extradition were not immediately available.

