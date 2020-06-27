Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting One Jersey City Partygoer, Attempting To Hurt Another

Cecilia Levine
Olumuyiwa Olumodeji
Olumuyiwa Olumodeji Photo Credit: HCPO

A 35-year-old Bloomfield man who sexually assaulted a woman at a Jersey City party then tried hurting someone else attempting to keep him from fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The 24-year-old victim was sexually assaulted by Olumuyiwa Olumodeji at a Manila Avenue party Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Olumodeji is also facing a charge of aggravated assault for trying to cause serious bodily injury to a man at the party who tried to keep him from leaving the scene, Suarez said.

He was arrested at the Jersey City Prosecutor's Office just after 9 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

