Man Charged With Assault For Attacking Couple In Hudson County Costco Parking Lot

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Kane Young of Bayonne was charged with assault for a fight in the Costco parking lot.
Kane Young of Bayonne was charged with assault for a fight in the Costco parking lot. Photo Credit: Facebook photo (inset)/Google Maps

A 24-year-old man wanted out of Jersey City was taken into custody after punching two people in the parking lot of Costco in Bayonne, authorities said.

Kane M. Young approached a 23-year-old man and 30-year-old woman walking through the Goldsborough Drive store's parking lot around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

"Due to the ongoing issues the male victim has been having with Young, the female positioned herself in between the two,"the police report said.

Young struck the woman in her face with a closed fist, then hit the other man several times, too, Amato said. The male victim suffered severe injuries to his jaw and was treated at an area hospital, Amato said.

Young was arrested about 15 minutes later near 31st Street and Broadway, on charges of assault.

Young was also wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants issued out of Jersey City and one out of Bayonne. He was additionally processed on these warrants.

