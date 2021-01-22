Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds Charge South Jersey Air Force Officer With Trafficking Child Porn
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Assaulted, Robbed Of Cell Phone At Jersey City Mall, Authorities Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Newport Mall in Jersey City
Newport Mall in Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 43-year-old man was robbed of his cell phone and assaulted outside a Jersey City mall Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The man struggled with the thief, who assaulted him and ran off with his cell phone near the entrance of Newport Mall at approximately 4:15 p.m., Jersey City police spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Wallace-Scalcione said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.