Man, 23, Dies In Jersey City's 4th Fatal Shooting In Seven Days

A Jersey City man was killed in a shooting Monday -- the city's fourth in seven days, authorities said.

Javone Smith, 23, was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body after the incident near Martin Luther King Drive and Myrtle Avenue just before 6:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was pronounced dead at 6:49 p.m., Suarez said.

The cause and manner of Smith’s death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at (201) 915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip .

