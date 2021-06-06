Man, 22, Shot Dead In Jersey City

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Jersey City.

Ahmad McPherson was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center after being shot near Stegman Street and Martin Luther King Drive around 10 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at approximately 10:40 p.m.

The Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the incident.

