Loaded Handgun Recovered From Unlicensed Driver In Routine Secaucus Traffic Stop

A Jersey City man had a loaded handgun on him when he was stopped by police for having tinted windows, front license plate and a bogus rear license plate in Secaucus, authorities said.

Darrion Pierce, 25, was stopped around 10 a.m. Sunday, when police smelled marijuana in his car, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

A search of Pierce's car turned up a loaded Smith and Wesson revolver, along with other drug paraphernalia, Miller said.

Pierce, an unlicensed driver, was arrested and charged with several weapons, drugs and motor vehicle offenses.

He was lodged in the Hudson County Correctional Center.

