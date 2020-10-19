Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Loaded Handgun Recovered From Unlicensed Driver In Routine Secaucus Traffic Stop

Cecilia Levine
Darrion Pierce
Darrion Pierce Photo Credit: Secaucus Police

A Jersey City man had a loaded handgun on him when he was stopped by police for having tinted windows, front license plate and a bogus rear license plate in Secaucus, authorities said.

Darrion Pierce, 25, was stopped around 10 a.m. Sunday, when police smelled marijuana in his car, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

A search of Pierce's car turned up a loaded Smith and Wesson revolver, along with other drug paraphernalia, Miller said.

Pierce, an unlicensed driver, was arrested and charged with several weapons, drugs and motor vehicle offenses.

He was lodged in the Hudson County Correctional Center. 

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

