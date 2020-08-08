Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
KNOW ANYTHING? Man, 26, Shot Dead In Hoboken Apartment

Cecilia Levine
300 Grand St., Hoboken
300 Grand St., Hoboken Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 26-year-old Burlington County man was fatally shot in a Hoboken apartment, authorities said Saturday.

Police responding to reports of a deceased man at 300 Grand Street found Marquise Davis, with gunshot wounds to the upper body just after 10:30 p.m. Friday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Davis was pronounced dead around 20 minutes later, Suarez said. The cause and manner of death are pending findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

