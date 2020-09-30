Kearny Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation

An officer-involved shooting in Kearny is under investigation.

A Kearny police officer attempted to stop vehicle reported stolen heading that he saw heading southbound on Passaic Avenue around 8 p.m. Tuesday, when the driver reversed and then drove toward the officer, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The officer discharged his weapon and the driver in the White Hyundai Sante Fe with Florida plates fled, Suarez said.

The vehicle was recovered a short time after crashing with a tractor trailer cab in Newark.

The driver has not been located or come forward at this time.

The incident remains under investigation and, as is standard protocol, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has been notified. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is working in conjunction with the State Attorney General.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201- 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

