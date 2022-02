A jogger found a body in a Jersey City park the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 5, NJ Advance Media reports.

The jogger flagged down a Hudson County Sheriff's Officer around 2:30 p.m. in Lincoln Park, the outlet said citing a department spokesperson.

The incident was not considered suspicious.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

