A Jersey City woman suffered burns to nearly 50 percent of her body in a cooking accident earlier this week.

The 30-year-old victim was rushed to Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston with life-threatening injuries around 6:55 p.m. June 14, city officials said.

The accident occurred on the 100 block of Newark Avenue.

