Jersey City Sex Assault Case Under Investigation

Authorities in Hudson County are investigating a sexual assault that occurred last month in Jersey City, they said.

The 18-year-old woman told police in Union City she was walking near Weldon Street and Dekalb Avenue in Jersey City around 12 p.m. on Nov. 30, when a male approached her from behind, sexually assaulted her and ran away, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office SVU is actively investigating this case. No arrests had been made as of Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1234 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website. All information will be kept confidential.

