Jersey City School Security Got $17K From Bogus Medical Claims: Prosecutor

A Jersey City Public Schools security guard has been arrested for submitting 50 bogus medical claims and taking $17,000 in payouts through his employment, authorities said.

Kaquan Vanliew, 34, submit the medical claims to AFLAC insurance between 2018 and 2021, and received the money from a policy obtained through his employment at the Jersey City Public Schools, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Vanliew was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud, and arrested without incident at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City on Thursday, March 31. He was released on a summons pending his first court appearance.

Suarez credited the Insurance Fraud Unit with the investigation and arrest. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Insurance Fraud Unit at 201-795-6000 ext. 6634.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.