Jersey City School Placed On Lockdown As Police Search For Gunmen

Cecilia Levine
Hudson County Sheriff K9 Unit Facebook
A Jersey City high school was placed on lockdown as police searched for gunmen wanted in an intercepted shooting Wednesday morning, developing reports say.

A handgun loaded with a high-capacity magazine was recovered from a ski mask-clad gunman near Palisade Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

Police believe two other weapons were involved in the incident, which involved at least three ski mask-wearing men, sources say.

Dickerson High School was placed on lockdown around 12:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

