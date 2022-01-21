Jersey City Officer, Woman Arrested For Child Abuse: Prosecutor

A Jersey City police officer and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested for child abuse, authorities said.

Authorities were called to investigate a fight between JCPD officer Frank Martinez, 37, Joanny Hidalgo, 36, and the teen in their care on Dec. 2, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The teen had injuries on their face, shoulders, and arms, and was taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment, Suarez said.

Martinez and Hidalgo individually surrendered to detectives with the Special Victims Unit on Thursday, Jan. 20 in connection with the incident, police asid.

Martinez and Hidalgo are each charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Public Integrity Unit is also assisting with the investigation.

