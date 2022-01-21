Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Death Of Hackensack Woman, 29, Not Considered Suspicious, Authorities Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey City Officer, Woman Arrested For Child Abuse: Prosecutor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
JCPD
JCPD Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A Jersey City police officer and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested for child abuse, authorities said.

Authorities were called to investigate a fight between JCPD officer Frank Martinez, 37, Joanny Hidalgo, 36, and the teen in their care on Dec. 2, 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The teen had injuries on their face, shoulders, and arms, and was taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment, Suarez said.

Martinez and Hidalgo individually surrendered to detectives with the Special Victims Unit on Thursday, Jan. 20 in connection with the incident, police asid.

Martinez and Hidalgo are each charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Public Integrity Unit is also assisting with the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.