Jersey City Man Turns Himself In For Fatal Shooting Of 23-Year-Old Victim

Cecilia Levine
Kenyowa Pinkney was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting near Martin Luther King Drive and Myrtle Avenue after turning himself into law enforcement, authorities said. Photo Credit: HCPO/Google Maps

A 27-year-old Jersey City man was charged in the killing of a 23-year-old city resident after turning himself into law enforcement, authorities said.

Kenyowa Pinkney turned himself into authorities at the Hudson County Prosecutor's Homicide Unit on Duncan Avenue, and was arrested around 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Pinkney's arrest comes eight days after Javone Smith was found with gunshot wounds near Martin Luther King Drive and Myrtle Avenue. The incident was the city's fourth fatal shooting in a seven-day span.

Pinkney is facing murder and weapons-related charges.

Javone Smith of Jersey City.

Javone Smith

