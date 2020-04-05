Jersey City Man Surrenders Month After Fatal Shooting, Charged With Homicide

A Jersey City man was charged with murder after turning himself in to law enforcement a month after a fatal shooting, authorities said.

Jersey City police responding to a report of shots fired near Ocean Avenue between Bidwell and Bayview avenues found Akim Ward, 21, with gunshot wounds to his upper body April 4 around 3:15 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Ward was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead just after 3:30 p.m. The cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds and the manner of death was determined to be homicide.

Devon Tutten, 23, turned himself into the Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit on Duncan Avenue and arrested Monday, May 4, Suarez said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.