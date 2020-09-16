Jersey City Man Charged With Murder In 22-Year-Old Woman's Death

A Jersey City man is facing murder and weapons charges in the August killing of a 22-year-old woman.

Jaishawn Gaston, 26, was arrested on Sept. 15 at the prosecutor's office in Jersey City, when he surrendered with his attorney, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Gaston is accused of killing Francis Villa, who was found unconscious with a gunshot wound in a Forrest Street apartment around 6 p.m. on Aug. 31, Suarez said.

Villa was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Suarez. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was ruled homicide by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department lead the investigation.

