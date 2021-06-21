Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Authorities ID 40-year-Old Man Killed In Newark Shooting
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey City Man Arrested Months After Co-Worker's Serious Assault, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
US Pack, at 60 Metro Way, Secaucus
US Pack, at 60 Metro Way, Secaucus Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 30-year-old Jersey City man was arrested months after assaulting his coworker in Secaucus, authorities said Monday.

Michael Williamson on Oct. 27, 2020 assaulted his colleague at US Pack, at 60 Metro Way, causing broken bones and other injuries, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

He was arrested just before 9 a.m. on June 14, during the ongoing investigation by Secaucus police, Miller said.

Williamson was charged with aggravated assault and had one outstanding NCIC warrant issued by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, with no bail in relation to the incident.

Williamson was served his complaint warrant and lodged in the Hudson County Jail.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.