Jersey City Man Arrested Months After Co-Worker's Serious Assault, Police Say

A 30-year-old Jersey City man was arrested months after assaulting his coworker in Secaucus, authorities said Monday.

Michael Williamson on Oct. 27, 2020 assaulted his colleague at US Pack, at 60 Metro Way, causing broken bones and other injuries, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

He was arrested just before 9 a.m. on June 14, during the ongoing investigation by Secaucus police, Miller said.

Williamson was charged with aggravated assault and had one outstanding NCIC warrant issued by the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, with no bail in relation to the incident.

Williamson was served his complaint warrant and lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

