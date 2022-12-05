Jersey City Man Admits Killing Roommate: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old man admitted stabbing his roommate dead in their Jersey City apartment in 2020, authorities said.

Tong Cheng pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated manslaughter in the death of Yuting Ge, 23, in connection with the Aug. 8, 2020 incident in their New York Avenue apartment, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Ge's lifeless body covered in gashes around 12:30 p.m., Suarez said. He was pronounced dead less than half an hour later..

Cheng graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology Graduate School, and Ge was a graduate student at Stevens.

Sentencing was scheduled before Superior Court Judge John A. Young on July 28, 2022.

