Jersey City Man Accused Of Kidnapping Boy, 14, From Local Park To Sexually Assault Him

A Jersey City man invited a 14-year-old boy back to his apartment where he barricaded and sexually assaulted him just moments after meeting him at a local park, authorities said Saturday.

The teen met Robert Harper, 54, at Berry Lane Park on Wednesday, March 24, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The two went back to Harper's Union Street apartment together, where Harper barricaded the teen inside and sexually assaulted him, Suarez said.

The boy was eventually able to escape and immediately ran to police to report the incident, the prosecutor said.

Harper was charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated sexual contact, and endangering the welfare of a child, authorities said.

He was arrested at his residence on Union Street in Jersey City just before 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26, Suarez said.

A detention hearing for Harper is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, March 31.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

