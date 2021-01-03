Jersey City Man, 34, Shot Dead In BJ's Parking Lot

A 34-year-old Jersey City man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a local shopping center Sunday night, authorities said.

Police responded to the BJ’s Parking Lot on Marin Boulevard and Second Street around 8:20 p.m., where Christian Parra was found with a gunshot wound to the torso, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Parra was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m., Suarez said.

The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating the case.

No arrests had been made as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip.

All information will be kept confidential.

