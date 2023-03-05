Jersey City Man, 34, Gunned Down

A 34-year-old Jersey City man was shot and killed Saturday, March 4, authorities said.

Tyreef Robinson was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body around 10:15 p.m. near 2 Bergen Ave., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:27 p.m. The Cause and Manner of Death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hudson and receive free news updates.