Jersey City Man, 34, Dead In Newark Crash

A Jersey City man died after suffering injuries in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Newark, authorities said.

Calvin Cross, 34, was driving a Honda Accord on McCarter Highway between 3rd and 4th Avenue around 4 p.m. when he collided with a flatbed RAM 550 tow truck, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.

He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:52 pm.

Two other vehicles also sustained damage in the multi-vehicle crash, authorities said. Everyone involved remained at the scene.

None of the drivers have been charged with a crime, authorities said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.