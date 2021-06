A 4-alarm fire in Jersey City displaced 33 residents from 12 families Thursday night.

The blaze ripped through a three-story multi-family home on Neptune Avenue starting at 10 p.m.

Our disaster volunteers responded to a home #fire on Neptune Ave. in #JerseyCity, helping 33 people from 12 families, providing Red Cross emergency assistance for temporary lodging, food and clothing needs. pic.twitter.com/28DVhpPDAT — Red Cross New Jersey (@NJRedCross) June 18, 2021

June 17 2021 Jersey City, NJ - fire department transmitted a 2-Alarm Fire on arrival at 124 Neptune Avenue, Jersey City around 10pm tonight. Reports of 2 buildings on fire.



Video by Dakota Santiago (FNTV https://t.co/rhaCXIA0Nv) pic.twitter.com/QaIrcQUtXJ — Freedomnews.tv FNTV (@FreedomNTV) June 18, 2021

The fire is believed to have started on the third floor. The cause remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.