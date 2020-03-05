Jersey City Drug Lord Gets 65 Years In State Prison For Two Murders, Shootings

A Jersey City man tied to a statewide drug ring was sentenced to a plea-bargained 65 years in state prison Thursday for killing two men, as well as three additional shootings, authorities said.

Golden Williamson, 34, must serve at least 55 years before he'll be eligible for parole under the No Early Release Act under the sentence handed down by Superior Court Judge John Young, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Williamson, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last November in the shooting deaths of Kevin Miles in January 2016 and local storeowner Byunguen Lee in December 2015.

He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for a trio of additional shootings in Jersey City and Toms River those same years.

Williamson was among several people charged in 2017 with running a violent Jersey City-based drug ring that extended across New Jersey -- including in Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties.

