Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ Daycare Teacher Arrested After Son, 3, Tests Positive For Methadone
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey City Driver, 78, Charged In Fatal Hit-Run Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Beato Sepulveda
Beato Sepulveda Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 78-year-old Jersey City man was charged in a March hit-and-run crash that killed a 62-year-old man, authorities said Tuesday.

Beato Sepulveda struck Armando Campos-Perez at Palisade Avenue between Jefferson Avenue and Waverly Street,  around 1:30 a.m. on March 18 -- then fled, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Campos-Perez was pronounced dead at Chris Hospital at 2:25 a.m. 

Sepulveda was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision causing death and endangering an injured victim.

Suarez credited the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Jersey City Police Department for the investigation and arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.