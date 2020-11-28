Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Jersey City Dirt Bike Rider, 26, Critical After Hit-Run Crash

Cecilia Levine
JCPD
JCPD Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A 26-year-old dirt bike operator was struck and seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City Friday.

The man was heading north on MLK Drive on a motorbike when he was struck by an Infiniti making a lefthand turn onto Wade Street around 8 p.m.,  Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The victim was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where was listed in critical condition Saturday, Suarez said.

The fleeing vehicle is described as an older model silver Infiniti M45 S.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is actively investigating this incident. No arrests have been made at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. 

All information will be kept confidential.

