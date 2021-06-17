Contact Us
Jersey City Burglar Found Sleeping On Hoboken Stairwell, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
The suspect was found sleeping in a stairwell of 320 Marshall Dr. in Hoboken, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 53-year-old Jersey City man was arrested for burglarizing Hoboken businesses, authorities said.

Richard Maldonado was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, defiant trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia, Hoboken Police Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

The first call came in around 2:10 p.m. June 11 at a business near 2nd and Monroe Street, police said. Business owners told police that a man came in around 1:20 a.m., and left and entered more than once, taking items from the business, authorities said. 

A locking mechanism on one of the windows was reportedly damaged in the process.

Then, on June 13, detectives identified Maldonado as a suspect -- and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Maldonado was found sleeping in a stairwell of 320 Marshall Dr., and arrested, authorities said.

He was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.  

