Hudson Prosecutor's Office Workers Probed For 'Offensive & Sickening' Comments

Employees of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office are the center of an investigation after reportedly making offensive and racist comments, several news outlets say.

Assistant Prosecutor Bill Specht and agent Kelly Taylor-Sisk are being probed by Hudson County Counsel, while clerk Debra Collins was issued a three-day suspension for offensive comments, HCPO Spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill said.

Specht has been stripped of any supervisory or prosecutional authority pending the outcome of the investigation, Morrill added.

Screenshots show that Specht made the racist comment while discussing a software vendor used by the office on March 12, Real Garden State reports.

"Infoshare identifies as Mexican. It sleeps when the sun is hottest," Specht wrote, according to RGS.

"These are offensive and sickening comments that have no place in our society or the workplace," Morrill said.

"As soon as these reprehensible comments were brought to our attention we immediately forwarded the complaint to County Counsel for investigation and discipline as is protocol.

"Further, as utilizing Slack or any other similar platform for official business is strictly prohibited, the HCPO is investigating who else utilized the platform and what other comments may have been made."

Specht is an assistant chief in the office's pretrial division and is in charge of which cases are sent to early disposition, remanded or downgraded in court, Real Garden State reports.

"All appropriate action will be taken," Morrill said. "We take these comments very seriously and will always investigate and discipline to the full extent."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.