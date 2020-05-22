Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hudson County Roads Inspector Charged With Accepting Construction Site Bribe

Cecilia Levine
Barry Smith
Barry Smith Photo Credit: HCPO

A Bayonne roads inspector was arrested for taking a cash payment to delete violations he issued at a construction project, authorities said.

Barry Smith, 52, asked for and accepted undisclosed amount of cash at a construction site on Kennedy Boulevard and 15th Street in Bayonne, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Smith apparently also took a similar payment last December, Suarez said. He was charged with bribery, theft by extortion and official misconduct Thursday.

Any other individuals who may be victims of Barry Smith are urged contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Public Integrity Unit, Special Investigations Section at 201-795-6400, ext. 6724 or ext. 6727.

