Hudson County Man, 22, Charged With Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl He Met On Social Media

Valerie Musson
Elver Rosario, 22, of West New York
Elver Rosario, 22, of West New York Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

A 22-year-old Hudson County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he met on social media, the prosecutor’s office reported Friday.

In an investigation conducted by the prosecutor’s office’s Special Victims Unit, Elver Rosario of West New York is charged with second-degree sexual assault, third-degree child endangerment and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, a news release said.

Rosario was taken into custody at the prosecutor’s office in Jersey City just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office urges victims of sexual assault to call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) at 201-915-1234.

