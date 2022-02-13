Hudson County Authorities Seek Truck That Seriously Injured Bicyclist In Hit-Run Crash

Authorities in Hudson County are asking the public's help identifying a vehicle that injured a 44-year-old bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

The female cyclist was riding on Routes 1&9 south when the driver hit her near Jacobus Avenue just before 8 a.m., then fled the scene, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The Harrison woman was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

The suspect vehicle is a container trailer with a red tractor, that has a business logo or white lettering on the passenger side door, last seen traveling south on Route 440 past Danforth Avenue.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and Kearny Police Department are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.