Hoboken PD: Jersey City Man Who Made Bogus Hospital Bomb Threat Arrested Within Hours

Cecilia Levine
HobokenUMC
HobokenUMC Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Jersey City man was arrested less than a day after phoning in bogus bomb threats that put Hoboken University Medical Center in lockdown mode, authorities charged.

Eliezer Ocasio, 39, called 911 from a payphone saying he placed a bomb inside of HUMC around 1:25 Sunday afternoon, Hoboken police Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said.

The threat was deemed unfounded three hours later, after a search involving several law enforcement agencies, Cabrera said.

A subsequent investigation led police to a payphone at 400 Newark St., where detectives were able to identify Ocasio as the caller, police said.

Ocasio was arrested at 5 p.m. that day and charged with making terroristic threats and false public alarm. He was being held in the Hudson County Jail, police said.

