Hoboken Chief: Car Burglar Bit, Tried Disarming Police During Arrest

A Jersey City man caught attempting to break into a car bit a Hoboken police officer and tried to pull the guns away from two others taking him into custody early Friday morning, authorities said.

Lonnie Clark, 38, was spotted by Hoboken Sgt. Donald Russo trying to break into the trunk of a 2019 BMW at Observer Highway and Henderson Street around 2:20 a.m., Hoboken Police Chief Ken Ferrante said.

Clark took off on foot when he saw Russo approaching, but was stopped four blocks away on Jefferson Street by police officers Christopher Barral and Josh Campoverde.

Lt. Mike Costello, Sgt. Anthony Russo and and Police Officer Jesse Castellano showed up as a violent struggled ensued.

Clark began pushing the officers, grabbing the arms and legs of one of them to "forcibly evade" being arrested, the chief said.

At some point during this struggle, the 38-year-old grabbed Barral’s gun and began removing it from the holster.

Barral yelled, "He has my gun," repeatedly, and used all his strength to keep Clark from gaining sole control of the firearm.

With help from Russo and Campoverde -- along with retractable batons -- Clark was kept from gaining full control of the weapon.

The struggled ensued but eventually, Clark was handcuffed and arrested, but not before biting Russo on the shin, Ferrante said.

Costello and Campoverde suffered minor injuries and were cleared to return work on their next shift, while Barral is out at least three weeks with a hand injury, according to the chief.

"I cannot find the exact words that can adequately describe how proud I am of the valor, courage and professionalism showed by these officers during this scene," Ferrante said.

"They all showed the true restraint from using deadly force, and they deserve the utmost credit for being able to accomplish this apprehension without using it, and without seriously injuring the suspect."

Clark was charged with burglary, theft, obstruction by flight, resisting arrest by force, disarming a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault of law enforcement officers.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.