GOTCHA! Jersey City Man, 49, Charged In Violent Robbery Of Elderly Bayonne Woman

A 49-year-old Jersey City man has been charged in the violent robbery of a 73-year-old Bayonne woman, authorities said Wednesday.

Bayonne police detectives spotted a man riding a bicycle, who matched the victim's description on 41st Street and Kennedy Boulevard Dec. 1, Police Capt. Eric Amato said.

Rodney M. Neal -- on a bike that also matched the description -- was charged with robbery and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, police said.

On Oct. 15 around 10:20 p.m.,police responded to 54th Street and Avenue B after hearing a female crying for help, Amato said.

The woman told police she'd just gotten home and was checking her mailbox on her porch when a man walked up the steps and approached her from behind, Amato said.

The man, later identified as Neal, attempted to forcibly take the woman's purse, dragging her down her front steps and the sidewalk in the process, Amato said.

The strap on the purse broke and the robber fled with it, police said.

Meanwhile the woman was taken to Bayonne Medical Center for injuries to her knee, wrist, and upper arm. She was able to provide a description of the actor to the officers, which was broadcasted to all available units.

An investigation was immediately initiated by the Bayonne Police Detective Bureau which also revealed that the actor was in possession of a bicycle on the night of the robbery.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.