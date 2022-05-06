GOTCHA! Bergen Man With Rap Sheet Arrested In Hudson Armed Robbery Spree, Prosecutor Says

A Hackensack man who in 2016 led a wild police pursuit in Jersey City was charged in May 2022 for a string of armed robberies across Hudson County, authorities announced.

Joel Krecz, 35, set out the evening of Friday, April 29 holding up five stores in Jersey City, Secaucus, Union City and Hoboken, and didn't stop until the end of the following day, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Krecz has been charged with multiple counts of robbery and various weapons and theft, Suarez said.

He was accused in the following incidents, according to Suarez:

The robbery of a store on Route 440 in Jersey City on Friday, April 29

The robbery of a liquor store on Summit Avenue in Union City on Saturday, April 30

The robbery of a gas station on Route 3 in Secaucus on Saturday, April 30

The robbery of a business on Paterson Plank Road in Union City on Saturday, April 30

The robbery of a liquor store on Willow Avenue in Hoboken on Saturday, April 30.

Krecz was arrested in Jersey City with a handgun, on Tuesday, May 3, and remanded to the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny, Suarez said. His first court appearance was tentatively scheduled for Monday, May 9.

