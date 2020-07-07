Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Return to your home site

Menu

Hudson Daily Voice serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Caught On Hidden Camera: North Bergen Home Aide Admits Abusing Patient, 90
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Girl, 12, Shot In Jersey City, Four Fleeing Suspects Captured In Newark

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jersey City police
Jersey City police Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A 12-year-old Jersey City girl was struck by a bullet fired from a stolen car that fled into Newark, where pursuing police stopped it and arrested four suspects.

The girl, who was struck in the leg, and another person were shot on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Oak Street around 6 p.m., responders said.

Police began chasing a black Volkswagen, which had been reported stolen out of Edgewater.

The car hit a pedestrian and another vehicle on Communipaw Avenue as it fled onto southbound Route 1&9 and over the Hackensack and Passaic rivers, responders said.

Shots may have been fired as the pursuit down Communipaw passed Route 440, according to an unconfirmed report.

They stopped the heavily damaged vehicle at the ramp to the New Jersey Turnpike near Newark Airport, took four suspects into custody and recovered a gun, they said.

The girl, whose wound wasn’t considered life-threatening, was taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

This follows a report from the night before of a 17-year-old girl shot and killed in Jersey City.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/hudson/police-fire/jersey-city-girl-17-shot-killed/790436/

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Hudson Daily Voice!

Serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.